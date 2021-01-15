Anushka Shetty, A Proud Kannadiga At Heart, Posts Sankranthi Greetings In Kannada

Anushka Shetty, a household name in the Telugu film industry is a true blue Kannadiga at heart as she hails from Karnataka. Her fame crossed boundaries after her appearance in movies like Arundathi and Baabhubali. Despite the fact that she's been doing back to back movies in Telugu and she also lives in the Telugu state, her love for Kannada has not diminished one bit. She is known to wish Kannadigas on special days such as Kannada Rajyotsava, Dr Rajkumar's birth anniversary etc.

We already told you that Anushka Shetty was recently papped at the airport. There was news that the actress was in Hyderabad to celebrate Sankranthi. On the festive occasion, Anushka Shetty posted Sankranthi greetings in Kannada much to the delight of her fans.

Her post has garnered a good number of likes and shares. Her Kannada fans have gone crazy after reading her wishes in Kannada and heaped praises on her saying she is a true down to earth star who has not forgotten her roots. One of the fans has written that even after being the queen of Tollywood, Anushka's wish in Kannada is something that deserves praise.

Anushka was last seen in Nishabdham starring Madhavan and Shalini Pandey. The movie was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.