Anushka Shetty Opens Up On Casting Couch In Tollywood

Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty has proved her mettle yet again with her brilliant performance. She is one of the actresses who can carry the entire film on her shoulders.

She became audiences favorite with her performance in movies like Arundhati, Panchakshari, Vedam, Rudramadevi, Bhaagamatie and not to forget Rajamouli's epic Baahubali.

Anushka Shetty is currently busy with promotional activities of her upcoming film ‘Nishabdham’. During the movie promotions, Anushka was asked about casting couch in Tollywood.

Anushka Shetty stated that the casting couch does exist in the Telugu film industry and revealed how she has protected herself from it. She stated to a leading tabloid, “I admit that it exists in the Telugu film industry but I never had to face it because I was straight forward. Due to my straight and frank approach, I was never exploited. I have always been straight forward and frank. The actress should decide whether they want the easy ways with less fame or harder ways and sustain for long in the entertainment industry."

Anushka’s Nishabdham is heading towards its release on OTT platforms.Besides Anushka, the film also stars R Madhavan, Michael Madson, Shalini Pandey and Anjali in key roles. It is directed by Hemant Madhukar.