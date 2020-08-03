Sizzling actress Anushka Shetty is not in a great phase of her film career. It has been two years, she hasn’t released a single film and currently she is committed to her project ‘Silence’ which is nearing its completion. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, shootings have come to a halt. She will resume the shoot once everything comes into normalcy.

According to reports, Anushka is likely to work with Vijay Sethupathi for her upcoming film. For the first time, the duo will be sharing screen space together in the film. It’s of much delight to their fans. The film will be directed by AL Vijay, which will be bankrolled by Ishari Ganesh of Vels Film International.

The latest update about Anushka’s yet to be launched film is that she is believed to have demanded huge remuneration to act with Vijay Sethupathi and feature in the film. There’s no doubt that Anushka can pull off any role easily.

Anushka, who earlier worked with AL Vijay in films like Deiva Thirumagal and Thandavam has been approached to play the female lead. She was impressed all with her character and agreed to be part of it. On top of it all, Anushka is believed to have demanded Rs 3 crore as her remuneration while Vijay Sethupathi is getting paid Rs 10 crore. The makers are left with no choice and have struck a deal with her, as per the sources. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

In the meantime, Anushka Shetty’s ‘Silence’ is directed by Hemant Madhurkar. The silent-thriller also features Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in pivotal roles.