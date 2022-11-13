News is that Anushka Shetty is in London right now for the shooting of her 48th film. All eyes are on Anushka aka Sweet Shetty' after the first look from her upcoming movie was released on her birthday.

Director Mahesh Babu P has cast the Baahubali beauty in the role of a chef named Anvitha Ravali Shetty in the untitled film produced by UV Creations.

Actor Naveen Polishetty is the film's leading man and fans are eagerly waiting for any update on the actress who has been quite elusive in recent times. Except for a random post once in a while promoting a movie or a candid half-shot with her pet retriever, we are yet to get a glimpse of the star after her Nishabdam debacle. The actress who put on a lot of weight after Size Zero has had difficulties shedding the extra kilos. In between or rather in 2017 she lost weight and looked ravishing thanks to Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho who uploaded a set of photos in which Anushka looks visibly thinner. The actress was photographed chilling on a beach. Though she wasn't looking the same on her last outing to Nishabdam in 2020.

So now with the update about her playing the role of a Masterchef, where Anushka is seen donning the chef apron and cooking up a flambé released by the makers on her 41st birthday. The news is that the movie unit is in London for a shooting schedule there along with Naveen Polishetty.

They will return to Hyderabad and complete the rest of the talkie part and shooting should be wrapped by the end of December, sources say. The Bhagmathie actress is essaying the role of a chef for the first time ever and this is her third film with UV Creating which is backed by Prabhas.

She has already worked in Mirchi and Bhagmathi which were successful at the box office, and if Anushka’s 48 is a hit it will mark her hat trick with the production house owned by Pramod and Vamsi.

The film will be released in all four southern languages of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The title is yet to be announced and Anushka fans are eagerly waiting for the movie after her two-year hiatus from movies.

