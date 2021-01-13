Anushka Shetty In Hyderabad For Sankranti

Sweety Aka Anushka Shetty who went on a silent mode after the OTT release of Nishabdam in September last year, was not to be seen in the Tollywood circuit for quite some time. Apart from the pandemic, which put all shootings on hold, there was no news of Anushka signing any new film. She was last spotted at a Shiva temple in Polavaram, Andhra Pradesh a few weeks ago. The pictures went viral and then she disappeared again.

In a surprise visit, the Baahubali actress was spotted in the RGIA airport on Tuesday, much to the delight of her fans. Dressed casually in simple black top, stressed jeans and with a mustard colour mask, she had no make-up on and let her out as she was seen walking out of the Hyderabad airport.

Fans and folks are piqued that she was probably back to sign a new film and coming a day before Sankranti meant that she was either here to celebrate the harvest festival and probably discuss prospective about any new Telugu film as the shootings have commenced in Tollywood.

Anushka Shetty who has been the part of many female centric films like Vedam, Bhaagamathie, Rudhramadevi, Arundhati, Size Zero, apart from the Baahubali franchise.

During the promotion of Nishabdam last year, Anushka Shetty revealed that she had signed two new interesting projects and one of those films would go on floors in January 2021, which probably explains why she is here. An official announcement is awaited about the new film from the makers,though.

Another rumour is that Ra Ra Krishnayya-fame director Mahesh Babu P plans to cast Anushka Shetty in the lead of a female-centric film which he had apparently narrated the plotline to her during the Covid-19 lockdown. A formal confirmation about this is also awaited.