Anushka Shetty Finally Getting Married and It's Heartbreak For Prabhas Fans

Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved actresses in South India. Her love and passion for cinema is clearly visible in her choice of roles. She is known to do undergo tremendous transformations for her movies. It was clearly seen in her size zero movie where she gained a lot of weight. However, the movie received an average talk from the audience.

Choosing a movie like Arunadathi in the initial days of her career for a female actor is a huge risk. However, Anushka Sharma, aka Sweety, did the project and received praise from movie critics and fans. Arundathi has also become one of the blockbuster films in Anushka's career.

It is known that there were rumors that Prabhas and Anushka Sharma were dating and that they would get hitched. The Bahubali actor and actress however clarified the rumors and said that they were just good friends. However, fans were waiting to see them as a couple. Prabhas and Anushka were seen together in Bahubali 1 and 2, Mirchi, and Billa.

After many days, Anusha Shetty's wedding has become the talk of the town again. The latest news is that Anushka is getting ready to marry a Telangana businessman, based out of Hyderabad. However, there is no official information on this. But if this happens, it will surely be heartbreaking news for all those who were eagerly waiting to see Prabhas and Anushka Shetty as a couple in real life.

In terms of her forthcoming projects, Anushka Shetty is now working on filmmaker Mahesh P's film, which will star Naveen Polishetty as the protagonist. The project is currently being filmed in Hyderabad. UV Creations is producing the film, tentatively titled Anushka48.