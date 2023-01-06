Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Finally Show Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Vrindavan. Anushka and Virat visited the ashram together, along with their daughter Vamika.

A video of Virat Kohli and Anushka with their daughter taking the guru's blessings is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The video shows Anushka sitting near Virat, holding Vamika on her lap. The family seeks blessings with folded hands. A priest also wraps a veil around Anushka while blessing Vamika.

Finally, Virat Kohli takes Vamika in his arms. They can also be seen posing with other people. In one of the images, Virat autographed a bat for someone. According to reports, the couple spent an hour meditating at the ashram. On Wednesday morning, they came to Vrindavan and distributed blankets.