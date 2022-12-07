Anushka Sharma Stuns As A Retro Super Star Cameo In Quala

Actress Anushka Sharma has left netizens surprised with her cameo in Qala as a retro superstar. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it’s become a huge talking point with audiences who are vocalising how they want to see her more on screen.

Anushka’s special appearance in Qala is in the song 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar'. In the movie, Anushka is seen in a black-and-white montage as a 1940s star lip-syncing in the song, which was sung by Tripti Dimri's character Qala Manjushree.

Anushka is happy that her presence has surprised people who are going ga-ga about her performance in her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s production.

She says, “I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryears actress and I’m really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn’t expecting that people would like it so much but I’m glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after sometime.”

As soon as Qala released, audiences took to social media to shower their love for Anushka. Reacting to the actress’s appearance in a song, netizens wrote comments like, "OMG! It feels amazing to see #AnushkaSharma back on screen after 4 years", "Anushka Sharma in a Retro heroine look is truly iconic", "Anushka Sharma is the combination of beauty and versatility. This woman's screen presence is so good. Waiting for her comeback."

On the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life and times one of Indian women cricket’s most revered cricketer.

