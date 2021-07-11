Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Latest Video Goes Viral: Credits To Vamika

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli make an adorable couple. They are loved by fans all around and anything that the couple shares go viral. The duo is certainly very active on social media platforms and the audience loves that.

The couple has been busy taking care of their newborn baby girl Vamika and is enjoying parenthood. Recently Virat and Anushka shared a video on their Instagram handle and while the topic of the video was somewhat serious, it is now going viral for completely different reasons.

In the video, they were talking about Shiv Sena member Rahul N Kanal and applauding him for his work in animal welfare. Virat and Anushka thanked Kanal for the work he is doing along with his foundation. They urged him to reach out to them, in case he needs any help. The two often talk about social issues and voluntary works. They are pretty active when it comes to all this.

Even earlier the couple shared many videos and posts regarding Covid19 and how everyone can help. They made many contributions to the pandemic relief and every time their video goes viral for the message. But this time it was different, as the video was shared all over social media because of their daughter Vamika.

You can spot Vamika’s baby mat in the background of the video. Some even pointed out the burp cloth on Anushka’s shoulder. Screenshots were shared on Twitter and people are loving these little things.

Check out the video Here: