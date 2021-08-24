Anupamaa Today's Episode August 24 2021: Rakhi Tempts Anupamaa With Irresistible Offer

In today's episode of Anupama, Vanraj and Kavya lash out at Anupama for her negligence over the bank loan. Later, Leela gets a panic attack while Vanraj is worried about the fate of the Shahs. Kinjal and Paritosh get into an argument over Anupamaa's mistake. Later, Vanraj supports Anupama when Kavya instigates him against her.

Kinjal also hits out at Kavya for blaming Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Anupamaa gets an idea to repay the loan amount. She goes to Rakhi and asks for help. And guess what? Rakhi comes up with a way to execute her evil plan and gives a bumper offer to give Anupamaa 40 lakhs.