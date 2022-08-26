Anupamaa No.1 TV Show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Not in Top 10

Anupamaa is leaving no stone unturned to attract viewers with its family drama and twists every week. Anupamaa is again the No. 1 TV show of the week with the highest TRP ratings, while Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is out of the top 10. The top 5 shows of the week are Anupumaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Imlie, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

According to BARC India data, Anupamaa had a rating of 2.9. Currently, the serial plot revolves around Anju's accident and how Anupama is handling everything. Barka and Ankush are planning something huge to stay in Kapadia's house. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin received a 2.3 rating. The serial has taken a leap and both Sia and Pakhi are mothers. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Chahatein has jumped to third place with a 2.2 rating, while Imlie has moved to the fourth place with a 2.1 rating. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was ranked sixth this week with a rating of 2.0.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been entertaining the audience since it premiered on Colors TV, but it is out of the Top 10 shows this week. It has got a rating of 1.8. It appears KKK12 viewers are upset with Sriti Jha's elimination. Now, there is buzz that Faisal could be the next contestant to get an eviction pass from the show. Anyway, Pratik's re-entry as a wild card did work well in increasing viewership for Colors TV.

Let us wait and watch what Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 makers and Colors TV channel will plan next week to beat Star Plus.