Anupamaa Actress Eliminated From Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is in the headlines and photos from the KKK12 shoot have flooded the social media platforms. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 spoilers are getting viewers more curious about watching the show. The latest we hear is that KKK12 contestants have been shifted to a new location to shoot the second stunt, and a few contestants have shared photos of KKK12's second stunt location on their Instagram.

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is out Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 due to unknown reasons. The remaining contestants, who are ready to entertain the audience with their stunts are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh.

Now, there is buzz that Anupamaa actress Aneri Vajani has got an exit pass from KKK12. If the news is true, then Aneri Vajani will be the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is her first reality show and Aneri Vajani. Vajani has stolen the hearts of the audience with her role in Anupamaa as Mukku. KKK12 fans are shocked by the news of her elimination, but few websites say that this is fake news.

Earlier, everyone expected that Rajiv could be the first contestant to get an eviction pass. But, we have to wait and watch to know who really got eliminated. And a point to be noted is that we will get to know who got eliminated first only when the show gets telecasted on Colors TV.

It is said that KKK12 will be aired from August 6th on Colors TV and Voot.