Ante Sundaraniki Censor Report

Ante Sundaraniki marks the first association of Natural Star Nani and the very talented filmmaker Vivek Athreya. Since both are in good form, and the promotional material got an overwhelming response, Ante Sundaraniki is carrying extremely enthusiastic reports. Now, the movie produced by Mythri Movie Makers has completed its censor scrutiny and it was awarded clean U certificate.

Nani’s characterization is going to be completely different and amusing. Nani and Nazriya Nazim’s love track will be magical and humorous. Nani and his family scenes are going to be other pleasurable moments in the movie. Vivek Athreya penned situational and healthy comedy sequences. The movie will be thoroughly entertaining, though it has heart-touching emotions.

The total duration of the movie is locked for 2 hours 56 minutes, including ads. An intriguing narration will make it an engaging watch. Vivek Sagar scored some wonderful tracks for the movie and his background score is going to be another big asset.

Expectations are quite high on the movie which is due for release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages on June 10th.