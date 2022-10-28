Antardwand is About Inner Conflicts, Says Tanaaz Irani

Post your hectic Diwali festivities, Zee Theatre invites you to curl up before the small screen to watch the teleplay 'Antardwand' on 26th October on Tata Play Theatre. Actor Tanaaz Irani thinks, the play is airing at the perfect time and says, "As the celebrations slow down, sitting in a cozy couch in your living room to watch a play is the perfect way to wind down. 'Antardwand', as the name suggests, is about inner conflicts and is very entertaining and intriguing. What really excited me to work in it was its format, my role and the interesting cast. I didn't want to miss an opportunity like this."

Tanaaz also found the premise of a convicted murderer and certifiably insane man, Sada interacting with a psychiatrist Dr. Sridhar very interesting. The two meets at the psychiatric clinic and then in a surprising role reversal of sorts, Sada forces Sridhar to look inwards and confront his discontentment with his own life.

Tanaaz enjoyed working with her co-stars Pankaj Berry and Aditi Govitrikar and says, "It's super important to have chemistry with your co-stars, to gel with each other even if we are diametrically opposite. Once we're performing, there needs to be 'give and take' and a respect for each other's artistic space that must not be encroached. When there is mutual comfort, then you can ad-lib and enhance each other's performance. In theatre, there are no solo runs. I have known Aditi as a friend, and as a reality show co-star in 'Bigg Boss'. I know Pankaj as a fantastic performer and it is always great to take away some nuance from him, marvel at his intonations, and the way he handles his scene. So, obviously working with the great co-stars made me enjoy this play even more."

About her own performance, she says, "Be it theatre, TV, or films, the craft is of the key essence but theatre sharpens you to become a fabulous artist. Every time you perform a play on stage, your mood changes every single time, your dialect evolves, and the punches get sharper. Acting on stage, I feel, has made me a whole actor because I now know how to be spontaneous, how to react, and how to carry on in case I have made a mistake. In a teleplay, you also have to be aware that just the shift of an eye or the flutter of an eyelid could help you harness the emotion that you need. Today, because of my journey across various mediums, I can even pull off impromptu reels! Acting in this play and across the years, has truly been a very satisfying journey."



The stage and filming director of the play is Pratima Kulkarni and the starcast includes Gopal Singh, Adnan Khan and Namya Saxena.