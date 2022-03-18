Another Malayalam Beauty Enters Tollywood

Introducing Mirnaa Menon To Telugu Film Industry With Production No 10 Of Sri Sathya Sai Arts Starring Aadi Saikumar as lead and directed by debutant Phani Krishna Siriki

Producer KK Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts is producing an out and out entertainer as Production No 10 from the banner with young and talented hero Aadi Saikumar playing the lead role and debutant Phani Krishna Siriki directing it. Lakshmi Radhamohan presents the yet to be titled film.

The film’s shoot is presently underway with the team canning scenes involving the prominent cast. Recently, Digangana Suryavanshi came on board to play the lead heroine opposite Aadi Saikumar in the movie. Now, Mirnaa Menon is roped in to play another heroine in the movie. This film marks Telugu debut for Mirnaa who previously starred in few films in Malayalam and Tamil. Both the heroines will have their own importance in the movie.

Coming to technical crew, music for the film is scored by RR Dhruvan, while Satish Mutyala takes care of cinematography. Giduturi Satya, Kolikapogu Ramesh and Rama Krishna supervise editing, art and stunts respectively.

Title and other details of the movie will be revealed soon.

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Digangana Suryavanshi, Mirnaa Menon and others

Technical Crew:

Presents: Lakshmi Radhamohan

Production Banner: Sri Sathya Sai Arts

Producer: KK Radhamohan

Writer, Director: Phani Krishna Sariki

Music: RR Dhruvan

DOP: Satish Mutyala

Art: Kolikapogu Ramesh

Editor: Satya Giduturi

Action: Rama Krishna

Choreography: Jithu,Harish

Production Controller: MS Kumar

Production Executive: M Srinivasa Rao (Gaddam Srinu)

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Designer: Ramesh Kothapalli