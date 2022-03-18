Another Malayalam Beauty Enters Tollywood
Introducing Mirnaa Menon To Telugu Film Industry With Production No 10 Of Sri Sathya Sai Arts Starring Aadi Saikumar as lead and directed by debutant Phani Krishna Siriki
Producer KK Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts is producing an out and out entertainer as Production No 10 from the banner with young and talented hero Aadi Saikumar playing the lead role and debutant Phani Krishna Siriki directing it. Lakshmi Radhamohan presents the yet to be titled film.
The film’s shoot is presently underway with the team canning scenes involving the prominent cast. Recently, Digangana Suryavanshi came on board to play the lead heroine opposite Aadi Saikumar in the movie. Now, Mirnaa Menon is roped in to play another heroine in the movie. This film marks Telugu debut for Mirnaa who previously starred in few films in Malayalam and Tamil. Both the heroines will have their own importance in the movie.
Coming to technical crew, music for the film is scored by RR Dhruvan, while Satish Mutyala takes care of cinematography. Giduturi Satya, Kolikapogu Ramesh and Rama Krishna supervise editing, art and stunts respectively.
Title and other details of the movie will be revealed soon.
Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Digangana Suryavanshi, Mirnaa Menon and others
Technical Crew:
Presents: Lakshmi Radhamohan
Production Banner: Sri Sathya Sai Arts
Producer: KK Radhamohan
Writer, Director: Phani Krishna Sariki
Music: RR Dhruvan
DOP: Satish Mutyala
Art: Kolikapogu Ramesh
Editor: Satya Giduturi
Action: Rama Krishna
Choreography: Jithu,Harish
Production Controller: MS Kumar
Production Executive: M Srinivasa Rao (Gaddam Srinu)
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar
Designer: Ramesh Kothapalli