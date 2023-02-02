Another Comedian Walks Out of The Kapil Sharma Show

Sidharth Sagar, a longtime cast member of The Kapil Sharma Show, has opted to leave the show, marking yet another exit. On The Kapil Sharma Show, Sidharth Sagar has entertained the audience with a variety of characters like Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh's impersonator), and Sagar Pagletu.

According to the sources, Sidharth's decision to leave the show was due to financial problems with the show's producers. Sidharth apparently requested a pay increase, but the producers refused to do so, thus he made the decision to leave the show.

The reports say that Sidharth has returned to Delhi and he might not return to the show. When ETimes reached out to Sidharth Sagar, he stated the conversations were still ongoing and he couldn't comment. When ETimes contacted Sidharth Sagar, he responded that the discussions were still ongoing and that he was unable to comment.