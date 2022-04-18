Another Bigg Boss 15 Contestant to Enter Kangana's Lock Upp

Prince Narula is all ready to enter Lock Upp as one of the contestants on the Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's show, Lock Upp. The show is going to enter the grand finale in the next 20 days.

Speaking to a website, Prince Narula said, "I am very excited. Lock Upp is a different show and I am entering the show as a troublemaker and not a contestant. More than anything, this is Ektaa Mam’s (producer Ekta Kapoor) show which makes the concept undoubtedly amazing."

A promo was released on social media in which one could see Prince Narula in a fierce avatar challenging the Lock Upp inmates. Prince has the record of winning the reality shows in whichever he has participated to date. He enters the jail in an orange outfit and he is going to be a part of the orange team.

Now coming to the remuneration, reports claim that not Munawar Faruqui this Bigg Boss 15 contestant Prince Narula is likely to get more money.

Here are some pics of Prince Narula from his Instagram.