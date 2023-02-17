Anne-Marie, Nigerian Afropop Superstar CKay say Namaskara from Vh1 Supersonic Mainstage Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Vh1 Supersonic - India’s biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle festival is all set to flare its musical wave after 3 years! With a vast range of pop culture-defining experiences and performances, adding to the excitement, especially for the folks in Bengaluru is UK’s breakthrough pop-star and Psycho-hitmaker Anne-Marie and Nigerian singer and Love Nwantiti fame Chukwuka Ekweani aka CKay’s electrifying performances at India’s electronic city at Vh1 Supersonic Mainstage Bengaluru! Both Anne-Marie and CKay are performing in India for the very first time!

While headliners Anne-Marie and Ckay will take the centre stage and rock the crowd of Namma Bengaluru, popular rapper Hanumankind, known for many of his chartbusters such as Namma Stories, Bottle of MH, Catharsis, RANJ X Clifr, the popular Indie pop duo known for tracks like Uno, Mutual and Kampai, known for his dynamic electronic music will be adding fuel to the overall vibe. Bangaloreans Adjust Maadi Macha because Vh1 Supersonic Mainstage is here to wrap you in its sonic boom of madness!

Commenting on her first solo performance in India at Bengaluru, Anne-Marie said “I’m so excited to play for the first time ever at Vh1 Supersonic 2023. I CAN’T WAIT TO MEET YOU ALL. Finally playing in one of my favourite countries in the world ”

Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, who has got the world humming and grooving on his most popular track ‘Love Nwantiti’, said, “This is going to be such a thrilling ride! India has always been on my list of places to perform. The fans here have shown so much love for my music and my work. I’m excited to perform for the first time and there’s nothing better than an incredible stage like Vh1 Supersonic 2023, the year of the firsts!”

Grab your tickets at gosupersonic and https://www.skillboxes.com/events/vh1-supersonic-bangalore and watch them live at Vh1 SUPERSONIC MAIN STAGE BENGALURU, February 24, 2023, 4:00 pm Onwards, Bhartiya City, Kannuru, Bengaluru! BE THERE, BE FREE!

If the lightning scene in Bengaluru was not enough, Vh1 Supersonic 2023 Pune will take over five distinct stages – the Mainstage being dedicated to Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz and Indie Pop. NEXA stage will feature live music and a car show while the Reggae stage will pack a musical punch, powered by 10,000 Lions Sound System. Budweiser is bringing a dynamic BUDX Spectrum Stage, with a dancefloor for Techno and House artists. There’s also a beer garden in-store complementing bites from Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Slink & Bardot, Boss Burger, Dope Coffee, SOCIAL, and more. Last but not the least, India’s favourite bar, SOCIAL will have its own eponymous stage specially programmed by the team at SOCIAL! Also, on the cards? A Superstreet Arena featuring fashion wear, NFT, and augmented reality art – amongst others.