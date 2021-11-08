Annaatthe Day 4 Collections: Rajinikanth Movie Fizzles Out At Box Office?

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe was released in theatres and in just four days, the grand celluloid has grossed more than Rs 150 crore at the box office worldwide. The movie is doing well at the ticket windows.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter and shared a report that shows the movie had collected Rs 146.53 crore in three days.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Vishwa Gives Rankings To House Members

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Sympathy Wave May Work In Favour Of Sreerama Chandra

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Will Have A Surprise Winner, Deets Inside

Rajinikanth is one of the stars in Kollywood and South India to have the highest number of movies in Rs 100 crore and multiples of Rs 100 crore club. Annaatthe emerged as the biggest netted Kollywood film in the first three days. Here are the tweets made by Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Annaatthe TN Box Office CROSSES the magical ₹100 cr gross mark in just 4 days. Day 1 - ₹ 34.92 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 27.15 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 21.30 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 17.86 cr

Total - ₹ 101.23 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 8, 2021

#Annaatthe WW Box Office - PHENOMENAL Day 1 - ₹ 70.19 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 42.63 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 33.71 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 28.20 cr

Total - ₹ 174.73 cr#Rajinikanth #KeerthySuresh #Nayanthara — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 8, 2021

RECORDS created by superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe - All time highest opener of TN. - Highest opener of 2021 in India. - Highest WW Indian opener of 2021. - All time highest opening weekend nett of TN. - Highest grossing Indian opening weekend of 2021. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 8, 2021



Annaatthe:

The film Anaatthe, helmed by director Siruthai Siva. The movie is all about a brother and sister, played by Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh, respectively. Nayanthara, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Soori, Livingston, and Pandiyarajan acted in the lead roles in the film.