Actor Shekhar Suman is one of the stars who is raising his voice for justice in the suicide case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shekar said that there is more to the actor's death than what meets the eye. Not only Shekhar Suman but also his son Adhyayan Suman has been supporting the campaign seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput on social media.

Adhyayan recently paid a tribute to the late actor with a music video. He shared the video and captioned it as, "A tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput. In between all the noise and toxicity just wanted to celebrate Sushants existence, the star that he was and always will Be ! I wanted to thank all the warriors who have been fighting relentlessly, selflessly all over the world. Thank you for giving this tribute unprecedented love and support !"

He further added that, "This was not done for any numbers or views it was done so that it could put a smile on the faces of people who loved him unconditionally love. keep sharing this tribute so that it can reach every corner of the world! Thank you from The bottom of my heart. Love and regards Sushant Singh Rajput." Here is the video.

Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of Sushant also shared the video on her Instagram. In the video, one could listen to Ankita's voice in the background from one of her interviews where the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress is seen speaking about the 'Dil Bechara' hero and rubbished all the murmurs that stated Sushant was in depression. Here is the video. Have a look at it.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in relationship for six years. But when everyone is expecting Sushant and Ankita to take their 6-year long relationship to the next level, the couple had announced parting their ways.