Anjali’s Special Song Ra Ra Reddy! I’m Ready From Nithiin, Sudhakar Reddy, Sreshth Movies Macherla Niyojakavargam On July 9th
Versatile star Nithiin’s mass and action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam is nearing completion. The last song is presently being filmed in Hyderabad. Interim, promotions are in full swing for the movie.
A special song that stars Anjali shaking her leg opposite Nithiin will be out on 9th of this month and the announcement poster sees Anjali in a sensual avatar. Going by her looks, the actress will be seducing with her glamor show in the song.
Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are playing the heroines in the film being directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the movie on Sreshth Movies banner. Rajkumar Akella presents the movie.
Prasad Murella cranks the camera, while Mamidala Thirupathi has provided dialogues and Sahi Suresh is the art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor. Three might masters Venkat, Ravi Varma and Anal Arasu choreographed action part of the movie to be high on mass and action elements.
Macherla Niyojakavargam is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical release on August 12th.
Cast: Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa and others
Technical Crew:
Written & Directed by: MS Raja Shekhar Reddy
Producers: Sudhakar Reddy, Nikitha Reddy
Banner: Sreshth Movies
Presents Rajkumar Akella
Music: Mahati Swara Sagar
DOP: Prasad Murella
Editor: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao
Dialogues: Mamidala Thirupathi
Art Director: Sahi Suresh
Fights: Venkat, Ravi Varma, Anal Arasu
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar