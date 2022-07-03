Anjali’s Sizzling Look From Special Song In Nithiin, Sudhakar Reddy, Sreshth Movies Macherla Niyojakavargam Revealed

The mass and action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam starring the young and versatile Nithiin is turning glamorous with addition of another glamorous diva. While Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are playing the heroines, the makers have roped in Anjali for a special number. They have unveiled her look from the song.

The picture shows Anjali enticing with her sizzling show in red. She looks smoking hot here and that killer smile is a treat to watch. It is also certain through this picture that Anjali will offer glamor feast in the song that was filmed in a massive and flamboyant set in Hyderabad. The song update will come tomorrow. The team will release promotional stuff regularly.

Macherla Niyojakavargam being directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy is nearing completion. The post-production works are also in last phase.

Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the movie on Sreshth Movies banner. Rajkumar Akella presents the movie billed to be a pucca mass and commercial entertainer with political elements.

The movie is being made on high budget with lavish production standards and top-notch technicalities.

Prasad Murella cranks the camera, while Mamidala Thirupathi has provided dialogues and Sahi Suresh is the art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor. Three might masters Venkat, Ravi Varma and Anal Arasu choreographed action part of the movie to be high on mass and action elements.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical release on August 12th.

Cast: Nithiin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa and others