An Animation Fan, Brian was super excited to be in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Hotel Transylvania franchise is coming with its latest edition, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania starring Andy Samberg, Brain Hull and Selena Gomez, who are here to entertain the audiences across the globe. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska and the movie will feature a twist of fate as the monsters turn into humans and humans become monsters creating levels of chaos, no one could have expected, in Hotel Transylvania.

What one is set to see in the upcoming movie is Drac turning into a human that sees this role reversal see him lose all his power and everything that made him a Drac. “He loses his hair and his fangs, his beloved cape just sags on him, he can’t float beautifully, he’s all bow-legged and clumsy, he’s got a little potbelly – he’s going to have to deal with that. It’s really great fodder for a lot of visual humor, because it highlights how much this character isn’t in control of his environment anymore, and that’s when he has to rely on Johnny for the first time,” says Jennifer Kluska.

Speaking about why Brian was selected to voice Drac, Derek said, “Brian is a huge animation fan and was super excited to be a part of the movie, so it was a perfect fit. Brian threw himself into the role of Drac and found a way to bring something new to it, as Drac is going through something very different in this movie. The big question was, ‘What does Drac sound like as a human?’ We spent a lot of time with Brian listening to Drac from the first three movies, trying to find that sweet spot where he sounds like the character the audience is expecting but at the same time there’s something a little new and different about him. “Drac is vulnerable, he’s scared at times; you really get to experience a plethora of emotions and Brian does that perfectly.”

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will premiere exclusively on Prime Video globally on January 14, 2022.