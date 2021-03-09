Anil Ravipudi Shocker! F3 Is Not Sequel, Then What's It?

Are you waiting for updates on director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming flick 'F3' starring Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej in lead roles? Here you go..

Anil Ravipudi became a successful director with the two films Sarileru Neekevvaru and F2. For those who are unversed, Director Anil Ravipudi has also penned the screenplay for upcoming Telugu flick 'Gaali Sampath' featuring Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu in lead roles.

Gaali Sampath is all about how Rajendra Prasad communicates with others through air. Sree Vishnu helps interpret Rajendra Prasad's words, the film is going to be a new genre to the audience. As part of movie promotions, Anil Ravipudi was asked about 'F3'. Are you waiting for his answer? Here it is...

He stated that "F3 is not a sequel. It is entirely different from F2 and it will revolve around money frustration and greed. F3 is a new film and there will no continuation to the first part but between we have used a few scenes. The makers have managed to complete the film in about two months. The film is going to be triple fun to the audience, signs off Anil Ravipudi with a giant smile.

The film will hit the big screens on August 21, 2021. Tamannaah and Mehreen will be seen as the female leads in this film too.

