HYDERABAD: Akhil Akkineni couldn't make a successful debut with Akhil and his next two films - Hello and Mr. Majnu also failed impress audiences as much as the young actor would have wanted to. Hence, he took time off before accepting Most Eligible Bachelor and even though it is being directed by 'Bommarillu' Bhaskar, there is a positive vibe around the film.

Now, we hear that the young actor had a discussion with popular producer Dil Raju, about his next and they both landed on one name, Anil Ravipudi. As per the sources, Dil Raju has grown close to Anil Ravipudi after producing three films with him and he wants the director to direct more films for his production house.

While they were supposed to work together on F3 film, they have decided to postpone it on the advice of hero Venkatesh. In the meantime, reports surfaced that Anil had talks with Balakrishna about their film and a film with Mokshagna. We haven't heard about the progress of the talks, further.

Well, Akhil Akkineni did show interest in working with Anil and Dil Raju immediately got in touch with the director and asked him to come up with a storyline that suits the young Akkineni lad.

The latest buzz is that the director and actor are continuously in touch with each other and their discussions could lead to a movie. Let's wait for the official announcement from either party.