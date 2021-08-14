Anil Kapoor's Daughter Rhea Kapoor To Marry Boyfriend Karan Boolani Today

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani today (August 14) at their residence. The wedding was a private affair, with family members and close friends in attendance. According to reports, the gala extravaganza is likely to be a two to three-day affair. However, official information regarding this is awaited.

Rhea Kapoor, who has financed movies like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding has been in a relationship with Karan Bollani for the past 13 years. She is also a fashion designer. Karan Boolani is a filmmaker who has produced several commercials. He has also assisted in movies like Aisha and Wake Up Sid. Rhea Kapoor's sister Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are also in Mumbai.

Rhea and Karan share a cool bond. On the occasion of Karan Boolani's birthday, Rhea wrote, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman.”

On the occasion of Rhea's birthday, Karan wrote, "I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday."

Here are some pics of the newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani.