Andhadhun film became a huge hit defying the predictions of many experts that it won't even cross the 50 crores or 55 crores threshold at the box office. After it acquired positive word of mouth, some changed their numbers to high 60's but the movie performed beyond anyone's expectations.

That attracted Nithiin like no one else in Telugu Film industry and the actie bought the rights to remake Hindi hit. He wanted to get the Telugu version right with the cast fitting perfectly to their roles.

Merlapaka Gandhi changed geen portions of the script to fit Telugu nativity and commercial aspects, say sources. The team wanted to rope in Tabu, who was the main pillar behind success of the film.

But she demanded more than the producers wanted to offer and hence, they went for other actresses like Nayantara, Ramyakrishnan and Shriya Saran. All of them, either asked for exotic remuneration or rejected it.

So, finally the team has decided to go with Tabu in the same role from the original. They have paid her the remuneration she has quoted, say reports. Movie shoot could start from end of October and the team wants to finish it in one or two schedules, at a stretch.