And The Winner of Bigg Boss 16 is

Bigg Boss 16 curtains are down! Yes, Priyanka Chahar won and bagged the BB16 trophy and Shiv Thakare is the first runner-up of the show. Priyanka was highly predicted in the last few days for the win. Her fans never missed an opportunity to trend her on social media platforms. Well, the reports say that Priyanka won over Shiv Thakare with slight differences in the voting percentage. Anyway, Priyanka fans are celebrating her win on social media. Priyanka impressed the audiences with her performance and doubled her popularity outside the Bigg Boss 16 house. We can say that the Non-Mandali finale proved themselves by defeating Mandali.