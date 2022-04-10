And Bigg Boss Ultimate Winner is...

Yes, Yes, Yes.. as you all wished, Balaji Murugadoss has been chosen as the Bigg Boss ultimate season 1 winner. Over the last few weeks, Bigg Boss Tamil OTT viewers had vowed to make Bala will lift the Bigg Boss Ulimate trophy at any cost. And all the social media predictions came true too It appears that Bala fans are celebrating his win.

Now, for some flashback: ever since the show premiered on OTT, Balaji was predicted to be in the top 3 finale list. Bigg Boss Ultimate viewers are mighty impressed by Balaji's game strategy and performance. Balaji was always topping the Bigg Boss Ultimate voting polls with highest votes.

However, viewers should accept that Niroop too gave stiff competition to Bala. There were many indirect fights and ego clashes between Bala and Niroop. But the best part about them was that the duo never got into any ugly argument or fights. Niroop was only jealous of Bala and Abhirami's bond because Abhirami was Niroop's ex. Anyway, Bigg Boss Ultimate got massive response from the audience when compared to Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

Here's wishing Bigg Boss Ultimate Season 1 winner bala heart congratulations.