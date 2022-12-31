And Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 Winner And Runner up Is…

Hey, all of you there are you eager to know who the winner and runner-up are? Then check this out, from day one of the show Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are trending to win the BBK9 trophy. Now it’s time to release that Rakesh Adiga has bagged the trophy as expected and Roopesh Shetty ended as the runner-up. Deepika Das is the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Well, it seems like Rakesh Adiga fans started celebrations on the Internet and they are setting the internet on fire.

For the past few days, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers are highly predicting that Rakesh Adiga is going to lift the trophy. Few sources have posted on social media confirming that Rakesh Adiga is the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. Anyway, Sakshi Post congratulates you and wishes you all the best and a great year Rakesh Adiga