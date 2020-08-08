Finally, it’s time for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 to begin and we are getting closer to date. We couldn’t be happier and excited about the show and the likely contestants. Rumours are doing the rounds about certain celebrities who are tipped to participate in the show. But here is what you probably don’t know.

Check out the list of anchors who refused the offer to be a part of the show:

Jhansi: Having hosted many shows, she is one of the established names on the Telly. But despite being approached by the Bigg Boss Telugu organizers, Jhansi is said to have politely turned down the offer and made it clear that she doesn’t want to participate in the show. Well, the reasons are best known to her and we must respect that.

Anasuya: Recently, a tentative list of participants did the rounds on social media which also mentioned Anasuya as a strong prospect for the show. But reports suggest that she too has refused the offer when the organisers made this proposition to her. Perhaps, Anasuya would prefer keeping the reasons for her decision firmly to herself.

Rashmi Gautam: Like Anasuya, Rashmi too is a popular star among Telugu television audiences. Looks like she is too busy with her Extra Jabardast commitments which is perhaps why she is also not inclined to be a part of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Reports endorsed this speculation, stating that Rashmi right now has her plate full on the work front and is in no mood to step into the Bigg Boss house for now.

Anchor Ravi: He enjoys a massive fan following among the youth. But much to the disappointment of many of those, he too has decided against taking part in the reality show. Let us hope Ravi will spill the beans on why he decided so, sooner than later!