Anchor Suma's Funny Satire On Anasuya Bharadwaj In cash Promo

Is there any need to tell about the anchoring skills of Suma Kanakala? Obviously, a big No. She created her mark on the small screen and everyone loves to watch her. She is an inspiration for many anchors and has set the standards. Most of the anchors think that they should be successful as she is. She hosts many shows. Cash is one of the programmes for which Suma acts as an anchor.

The makers of the show have released a promo in which one could see Anasuya, Indraja, comedians Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam as guests. In the show, Anasuya Bharadwaj donned a red coloured dress and she looked super stylish. In the show, Anasuya asked Suma to take some online classes for anchors. Then Suma replied that she is doing it already. At one time, Anasuya tried to touch the feet of Suma to take blessings from her. Then Suma spontaneously said 'Don't bend more than that...'. With Suma's statement, everyone in the set laughed. The entire promo was quite interesting. Here is the promo, just give a look at it.

