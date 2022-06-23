Anchor Ravi Or VJ Sunny Who Will Host Bigg Boss Commoner Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu is the most-watched small-screen reality show with the highest TRP ratings. After Bigg Boss Non-Stop, the audience are eagerly waiting for the official announcement about Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. According to sources, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 might be launched on September 4 2022.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Telugu host Nagarjuna announced that common people can enter Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. Many applications from the audience have flooded the Star Maa website. Now, Bigg Boss Telugu makers have a huge task of picking the right contestants and are reportedly planning to arrange a one-week Bigg Boss Telugu Common Man show. The best performer will be selected for the Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Earlier, there was speculation doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 winner Sunny VJ could host the show. But now, buzz has it that Anchor Ravi might host the show. As per reports, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are confused wondering who among Anchor Ravi and VJ Sunny will host the show. Most of them say that Ravi will be the perfect host for Bigg Boss Commoner show.

Bigg Boss Non-Stop Buzz registered the highest viewership for any Bigg Boss Non-Stop. Netizens loved the way Ravi posed questions to the eliminated contestants. Who do you want as the Bigg Boss Commoner show host? Comment below.