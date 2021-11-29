Anchor Ravi Accidentally Reveals Bigg Boss Plan to Make This Contestant Winner of Season 5

Addressing him Anchor Ravi is more common than calling him Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant. Ravi's unfair elimination is trending on all social media platforms.

Ravi fans are expecting his re-entry to the show. However, Ravi's re-entry to the Bigg Boss house may not happen because only a few days are left for the show organizers to declare the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

When Ravi was on stage after his elimination, he seemed to have accidentally revealed the winner's name. If you recall, Uma Devi, who was evicted from the Bigg Boss house, had stated that Ravi knows who is going to win, which contestant will get eliminated in which week.

Back to Ravi, Shanmukh is seen asking Nagarjuna not to send Ravi from the house. Ravi says, "You will win, only If I go out". We have been hearing reports for a long time that, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers have fixed their winner even before the show went on air. They are planning to make Shanmukh the winner of the show at any cost.

Now, Ravi seems to have leaked Bigg Boss maker's game plan to make Shanmukh the winner. He blurted it out accidentally in front of Nagarjuna on stage. Whether Bigg Boss makers will really make Shanmukh the winner remains to be seen.

