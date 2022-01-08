Anbarivu Tamil Movie leaked

Anbarivu is an action drama written and directed by Aswin Raam in his directorial debut and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Anbarivu stars HipHop Tamizha Aadhi, Kashmira Pardeshi, and Shivani Rajashekar, with Napoleon, Sai Kumar, Asha Sharath, Vidharth, and Arjai in supporting roles. The film's music and score is composed by Hiphop Tamizha.

The film was released via Disney+ Hotstar on 7 January 2022. HipHop Tamizha plays a dual role in the movie. He plays twin brothers named Anvu and Arivy. The twin brothers hate each other and they are totally opposite characters. They switch their characters to face the villain and then will have a happy ending.

The movie is getting mixed responses from the audience. Critics say that Anbarivu is a predictable family drama.

Now, we hear that HipHop's Anbarivu has been leaked online for free HD download by the infamous piracy website like Movierulz, iBomma, and others. Keerthy Suresh's movie has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy. Do watch Anbarivu only on Hotstar.