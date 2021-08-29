Anasuya Bharadwaj's Special Birthday Wish For Nagarjuna

Akkineni Nagarjuna is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. Fans and friends are wishing the 'Manmadhudu' of Tollywood on this special occasion. Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the stars who extended her wishes to Akkineni Nagarjuna. She took to her Twitter and tweeted that "Happy birthday Ramu bava... Thank you for being my first co-star on-screen .. for giving me a great kick start.. for inspiring me to look ever-charming .. Wishing you the best for #Bangaraju and all your future endeavours!!" Here is the tweet made by Anasuya.

Happy birthday Ramu bava @iamnagarjuna 😇 Thank you for being my first co-star on screen .. for giving me a great kick start.. for inspiring me to look ever charming .. Wishing you the best for #Bangaraju and all your future endeavours!! ❤️🤗#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/4MA4ZT12G9 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 29, 2021

Rumours are doing the rounds that she is going to play a key role in Bangarraju, tipped to be a prequel to Nagarjuna's 2016 film, Soggade Chinni Nayana. However, official information regarding this is awaited. It is all known knowledge that Anasuya acted in Soggade Chinni Nayana. Kalyan Krishna is the director of Bangarraju. Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna are acting together in the film once again after Manam.

Today, on the occasion of Nagarjuna's birthday, the makers of Bangarraju have released a new poster. Here is the tweet, just give a look at it.