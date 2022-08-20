Anasuya Bharadwaj Trolled For Tweets on Bilkis Bano Case

Television anchor and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj reacted to eleven convicts in the Bilkis Bano Case who were released from jail under the Gujarat Government's remission policy and were greeted with garlands at the VHP office. She retweeted a tweet made by Telangana IT Minister KTR and wrote, "Outrageous! Looks like we are redefining freedom .. if it means letting the Rapists free and shutting the women behind the doors.. well then!"

In another tweet, she asked the netizens not to make any of her tweets political. On August 19, Anasuya tweeted, "Here’s something few of you are forcing me to put which was actually meant to be by default.. A. Whatever I tweet /retweet are solely my own interest and not paid/promoted by/for anyone/anything.. B. I will speak up on things where I am sure of what happened."

She also wrote, "I am a working woman/mother and there are many times I end up not knowing the truth on few things which you expect me to speak up..by the time I get the time to speak up, the issue gets so diluted that it gets very difficult for me to have an opinion of my own."

Anasuya reacted to a tweet by one Rajesh Suppaga. In his tweet, he told Anasuya better she shouldn't have retweeted on political tweets. For this she answered, "I am a human first.. a woman next.. then everything else." She also wrote, "Also tell me when did tweeting against freeing criminals become political?? Sorry are you a politician?? Because looks like according to you its only a political responsibility to respond/react/speak up on atrocities in the country.. especially over women." Here is the tweet.

