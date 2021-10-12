Anasuya Bharadwaj Learns Biggest Lesson From MAA Elections

Oct 12, 2021, 12:32 IST
- Sakshi Post

MAA Elections 2021: Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the persons who never steps back to speak her mind. She took to her Twitter and shared a post that reads, "I never, ever get involved in politics, With politics you are not allowed to be honest. I don't have to deal with that I would rather work with kids. " Here is the tweet made by Anasuya.

In another tweet, she expressed doubt over the MAA result and said that how did it change in a day. Anasuya Bharadwaj contested on the panel of Prakash Raj who lost in the recently concluded MAA Elections. She said that on Sunday, media reports claimed that she had got a huge majority and later everything changed. Look what Anasuya is saying in her tweet.

Here are some more tweets from Anasuya.

After the elections, Prakash Raj submitted his resignation. Naga Babu who supported Prakash Raj also gave his resignation. We all know that Manchu Vishnu is the new president of the Movie Artists Association. According to the reports, Manchu Vishnu's father Manchu Mohan Babu has played a key role in the success of Vishnu.

