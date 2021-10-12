Anasuya Bharadwaj Learns Biggest Lesson From MAA Elections

MAA Elections 2021: Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the persons who never steps back to speak her mind. She took to her Twitter and shared a post that reads, "I never, ever get involved in politics, With politics you are not allowed to be honest. I don't have to deal with that I would rather work with kids. " Here is the tweet made by Anasuya.

In another tweet, she expressed doubt over the MAA result and said that how did it change in a day. Anasuya Bharadwaj contested on the panel of Prakash Raj who lost in the recently concluded MAA Elections. She said that on Sunday, media reports claimed that she had got a huge majority and later everything changed. Look what Anasuya is saying in her tweet.

😂 Kshaminchali.. okka vishayam gurtochi tega navvochestundi.. meeto panchukuntunna emanukovoddey..! Ninna “athadhika majority” “bhaari majority” to gelupu ani.. eeroju “lost” “otami” antunnaru.. raathriki raathri enjaruguntundabba🧐 🤔 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) October 11, 2021

Here are some more tweets from Anasuya.

Ninna counting start kaagane official win ani announce chesaru, today list lo anasuya name ledu. lol https://t.co/tKCEXxgXMY pic.twitter.com/yMjdDEhgW5 — does all of this matter,these words. & (@OhMadhu) October 11, 2021

Ante mari ninna yevaro election rules ki bhinnanga ballot papers ni intiki kuda teeskellarani .. aha ante bayata talku.. 🙊 nenatledu https://t.co/tAM8MVVhxV — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) October 11, 2021

After the elections, Prakash Raj submitted his resignation. Naga Babu who supported Prakash Raj also gave his resignation. We all know that Manchu Vishnu is the new president of the Movie Artists Association. According to the reports, Manchu Vishnu's father Manchu Mohan Babu has played a key role in the success of Vishnu.

