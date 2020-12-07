The trend of biopics on movie stars which started in Bollywood, has now reached the South film industry too. With real life stories becoming hits, filmmakers are motivated to work on more such biopics.

There are two types of biopics that filmmakers are interested in. One, on successful people and another on stories on controversial people. The latest biopic in the offing is on yesteryear south actress Silk Smitha. It is known that Milan Luthria already made a movie on her titled Dirty Picture which was a runaway hit. The movie starred Vidya Balan reprising the role of Smitha. The movie which was released in the year 2011 won several awards and collected a whopping 117 crores at the box office.

Now, Kollywood is all set to come out with another biopic on the actress who did a lot of item songs in her career. There was a lot of speculation over who will reprise Silk Smitha's role again. Now, it has emerged that TV anchor and actress Anasuya Bhardwaj has been roped in to play the titular role.

There is no doubt that Anasuya can do justice to both glam and non glam roles. Now, we think she's the right choice to play Silk Smitha.

This will mark her Kollywood Debut and we hear that the film will also feature well known Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. The actor is currently busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master featuring Thalapathy Vijay.