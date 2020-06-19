HYDERABAD: The super gorgeous anchor, Anasuya Bharadwaj makes the audience stuck to their TV sets with her strong anchoring skills. During the coronavirus stimulated lockdown, the anchor has spent some quality time with her husband and children. She also interacted with her fans and Anasuya is one of the celebs who always stands ahead to raise her voice on civic issues. She is bold and never hesitates to speak whatever she wanted to say. Now, it is all known knowledge that the Telangana government has given permission to the makers of the shows, serials and films to start their shooting by following all the social distancing norms.

The 'Rangasthalam' actor took to her Instagram and said that she is back to work. She posted a video on her Instagram account and captioned it as, 'We are back'. The anchor participated in the shooting of 'Jabardast', a comedy show that airs on Etv. She can be seen donning a polka dotted knee length sleeveless gown. She slipped her feet into matching heels.

Anasuya also shared a photo on her Instagram in which her new look has been revealed. She captioned the photo as, "Did what I love doing.. refreshed and renewed myself.. my look.. my mind.. my spirit.. and then got back to work! Love you Sachin !!! For attending to me and bringing out a new version of how I can always look!" Here is the new look, just have a look at it.

In the photo she can be seen with a new hairstyle and has given some colour to her tresses. She gave a light dose of colour to her lips as well. Anasuya's look has got a mixed response from the netizens. Some are praising the new avatar of Anasuya whereas some others are creating memes on her look. The 'Kshanam' actor posted some of the memes on her Instagram story. In one of the stories, she has been called a heroine in a James Bond film whereas some others say that she is looking as an actress in an English film.