Anasuya Bharadwaj On Board Ravi Teja's Khiladi

Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the popular anchors in Telugu states. She has a decent fan following in Telugu states. If you may recall, Anausya played a peppy number in a few of Telugu films. The latest news we hear is Anasuya is all set to join the cast of Ravi Teja's much-awaited film, Khiladi. She is all set to play a crucial role in the film.

Yesterday, the director of the film, Ramesh Varma took to Twitter to reveal that Anasuya Bharadwaj has been roped in to play an important role in the film. The director wrote, "We gonna PLAY SMART! 'coz this Lady can be the Game Changer! Welcoming our dearest @anusuyakhasba on Board! @RaviTeja_offl @ThisIsDSP @DimpleHayathi @Meenachau6 @idhavish #KoneruSatyanarayana #AStudiosLLP @PenMovies @KHILADiOffl #Khiladi (sic)."

Within few minutes, Anasuya shared Ramesh Varma's post and revealed that she is excited to be a part of the project. Her post read, "I am super kicked to be a part of this crrrraaazyyy film!!! One helluva cast and crew!!! Watch out for us!! #Khiladi (sic)."