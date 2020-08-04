Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is gearing up to make her Telugu debut with Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film ‘Fighter’. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and they shot most of the scenes in Mumbai during the early days of 2020.

Currently, the regular shoot of the film has been put on hold due to the pandemic of novel coronavirus. The film is likely to be released sometime in 2021. There is also speculation that before firming up her Telugu debut film, Ananya Panday has also got a golden chance to work with A Tollywood leading star.

In case you are wondering who this is, it is none other than Superstar Mahesh Babu. If reports are to be believed, Ananya Pandey’s name is under consideration to play the second female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in ’Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. There is no official confirmation on the news as of now.

Keerthy Suresh has already been confirmed to play the leading lady in the film. ’Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is going to be directed by Parasuram who shot to fame with ‘Geetha Govindam’.