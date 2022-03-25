Anandham Vilaiyadum Veedu World Television Premiere on Zee Tamil

Zee Tamil remains committed in delivering an extraordinary content for its viewers as it understands the demand for rich content and is looking forward to always surprise fans with an exemplary line-up of movies to satiate their entertainment needs. Having said that, Zee Tamil is thrilled to bring the world television premiere of superhit family drama ‘Anandham Vilaiyadum Veedu’ on 27th March at 3:30 PM.

Directed by Nandha Periyasamy, the family drama features Gautham Karthik (Sakthivel) and debutante Shivathkima Rajasekar (Viji) in the lead. The film portrays the life of two half-brothers Kasiappan played by Saravanan and Muthu Pandi played by Actor & Director Cheran aiming to build a house to bring their extended families consisting of 30 members under one roof. The Director’s intention to project the sentiments attached towards joint family has been well showcased through various characters in the family who gets along with each other effortlessly and their ability to share close bond with one another without conflicts. The film stands out for the phenomenal cast that includes plenty of remarkable actors like Cheran, Saravanan, Mottai Rajendran, Daniel Balaji, Vignesh, Mounika, Suzane George and Soundara Raja playing pivotal roles in the movie.