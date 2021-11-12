Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam Twitter Review

Young actor Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam has hit the screens today. Last night, the film premiers were held at AVD cinemas Mahabubnagar.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda attended the premiers show with his fans and Pushpaka Vimanam team. Sadly, the film opened to mixed reviews from several quarters. Here's what the audience has to say about the film.

Bagundhi movie..very unpredictable screenplay..chinna konda did well..a must watch for thriller lovers👍#PushpakaVimanam https://t.co/R978xpPTlV — Steve Stifler (@steve_reddy_) November 12, 2021

comedy route aina vellundalsindi 2nd half routine aina atleast safe project ayyedhi emo atu itu kakunda aa chettha investigation sodhi. Oka thrill ledu em ledu. Random char ni introduce chesi red herrings pettesi climax ki aa char tho big twistt 🥱 #PushpakaVimanam — Silent GuaRRRdian (@Kamal_Tweetz) November 12, 2021