NEW DELHI: Actor-model Amy Jackson celebrated her son Andreas' first birthday on Wednesday. She shared pictures and videos from the party and the cake and the celebrations look beautiful. Sharing the post, Amy Jackson wrote in her caption: "My beautiful baby boy's special day."

Her London-based businessman fiance George Panayiotou was also seen in the video. The comments section was full of love and adorable comments and wishes for Andreas.

Take a look at the post:

The couple got engaged on January 1 and hosted an engagement party later in May.

"I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time...

"I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one," she posted along side a picture of her and George.

Amy Jackson was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. The model-actress made her debut in Bollywood with 2012 film Ekk Deewana Tha, opposite Prateik Babbar. She made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects.