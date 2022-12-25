Amulya Gowda Earnings From Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are heading toward the grand finale in the next two weeks. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is getting the highest TRP rating, and viewers are enjoying the high drama and fights between contestants. BBK9 and Colors Kannada channel are coming up with new tasks where it is becoming tougher for the contestant to choose and win the task. The show has completed its 13th week and entered it's 14th week. Well, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers planned double elimination this week. Arun Sagar and Amulya Gowda are in the two contestants to get an exit passes from the show. Amulya Gowda's elimination was unexpected, and viewers say it is unfair elimination on social media platforms.

Amulya gave stiff competition to her contenders and did not give up on any hard task. She always kept her personal bond aside when it came to the task. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers liked Amulya's relationship with Rakesh Adiga. There are many fan pages created by the fans of Amulya and Rakesh Adiga. Well, she earned a huge following outside the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. After Amulya's elimination, there were many searches about her earnings from Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. According to sources, Colors Kannada channel paid Amulya Gowda approximately Rs 2.5 lakh per week. So Amulya Gowda's total earnings for 13 weeks are around Rs 30 lakh.