Amul's Tribute to Naatu Naatu Song's Golden Globes Win
Jan 13, 2023, 12:16 IST
SS Rajamouli’s RRR scripted history at Golden Globes 2023 as its song Naatu Naatu bagged the Best Original Song award. After the news broke, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages and wishes from celebrities and people alike. Now, dairy brand Amul has joined the celebrations with a creative doodle featuring song’s music composer MM Keeravani and lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
Related news
Advertisement