Amul's Tribute to Naatu Naatu Song's Golden Globes Win

January 13, 2023

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the tipper mishap in which two persons died in YSR district and announced Rs 5 lakh exgratia to each family of the deceased. The tipper turned turtle as driver had seizures and the two persons, a farmer and a farmhand, died officials said. The Chief Minister instructed officials to pay Rs 5 lakh exgratia each to kin of the deceased.