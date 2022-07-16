Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Launch Date and Guests

Amitabh Bachchan is back with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. Kaun Banega Crorepati is the most watched show and broke TRP rating records last season. As per the reports, Amir Khan might be the first guest on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. Amir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. As part of the promotion, Amir Khan may participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 first episode. The new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on Sony TV, with a new prize money slot of Rs. 75 lakh added. The decision was made to celebrate India's 75th year of independence. The premiere date for KBC 14 has yet to be revealed.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The contestants are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain. Since season 7 in 2013, the top prize has been 7 crore (70,000,000 rupees), and it was increased to ₹7.5 crore in Season 14 in 2022 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.