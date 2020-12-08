Amitabh Bachchan's COVID Positive Tweet Most Quoted In 2020

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's tweet in which he confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive was the most quoted tweet of 2020. In his tweet, Bachchan had also requested those who had come in contact with him to get tested. Many celebrities, fans retweeted and quoted his tweet wishing him a speedy recovery.

On July 11, Big B tweeted on his Twitter timeline that he had tested positive "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited.. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" and assured that he will be back soon.

Amitabh Bachchan has a huge fan following across India. He first gained popularity in the early 1970s for films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar, and Sholay, and was dubbed India's "angry young man" for his on-screen roles in Hindi films. He is also known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood.