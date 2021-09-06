Amitabh Bachchan brings back the poignance and power of Pink and Badla to Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan has a way with courtroom and revenge dramas. As an Angry Young Man, he fought on-screen battles for underdogs, the oppressed and the wronged for decades and even today, his eyes have the same glimmer and his voice the same power when he plays the justice driven avenger.

His latest release 'Chehre' has brought back memories of his dramatic monologues from 'Deewar', 'Andha Kanoon', 'Main Azaad Hoon' and many more and also the poignance and power of his performances in 'Pink' and 'Badla' where he played a man obsessed with righting a wrong.

Veteran producer Anand Pandit who released 'Chehre' on the big screen on August 27, says he has been deluged with complimentary messages about the film and Amitabh Bachchan's performance. He says, "There is nothing comparable to Mr Bachchan holding forth and mesmerizing the audience with his voice and dialogue delivery. Because 'Chehre' is a lot like a courtroom drama, people were reminded of his work in 'Pink.' Because the film is about crime, retribution and justice, many recalled his role in 'Badla.' He has revived the memories of some of his best roles across the decades in this film."

Pandit has many favourite moments in 'Chehre' but he says, "Mr Bachchan's confrontation scenes with Emraan, his monologue and the title track are the highlights of the film and the audiences too have appreciated them immensely."